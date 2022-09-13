Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Bisi Alimi Encourages Nigerian LGBTQI+ Community to Come out of the Closet and Damn the Consequences

Bisi Alimi is encouraging members of the Nigerian LGBTQI+community to live life fully and truly and damn the consequences.

The activist took to his Twitter to encourage folks in the closet to come out, stating that no one will die of they do.

He tweeted, “Dear Nigerian LGBTQI+ people, your parents won’t die of you come out; it’s a lie that used to keep you in the closet. You have your life to live; enjoy it.”

