Bishop Kukah challenges Buhari’s spokesmen to public debate

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah has hit back at presidential image makers, Garba Shehu, Femi Adeshina and Lai Mohammed for their derogatory comments towards him recently in the media, challenging them for a public debate.

Kukah said this while appearing as a guest on Arise TV’s The Morning Show Tuesday morning.

Earlier, The Presidency made reference to Bishop Kukah’s Easter message on Sunday in which he condemned the Federal Government’s policies.

The statement read in part, “As the nomination congress approaches, rumblings within the party rise to an acrimonious crescendo and the troubleshooting market blossoming in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, which is in desperate yearning for his tested skills, we are surprised- so too are many others- that the Bishop of Sokoto Province, the Most Rev Mathew Matthew Hassan could still find the time for a lengthy homily on his usual target, Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria.

“For a man who has been spreading hate for decades, nothing new in the homily, except for the fact that while millions of Christians were remembering the Lord’s crucifixion on Friday, His descent on Saturday, His resurrection on Sunday, and subsequent appearance to His disciples, Bishop Matthew Kukah was playing politics.”

Kukah in response to the allegation of always dabbling in politics and spreading hate against President Muhammadu Buhari, said:

“The acclaimed prosperous government is falling before their eyes. Yet, they are blind to see.

“Nepotism is evil because it denies you the opportunity to hear other voices.”

Kukah asks Garba Shehu specifically if he is “a closet Christian” for quoting bibles he doesn’t understand.

He further challenged Garba, Adesina and Mohammed to any venue of their choice for an open debate to talk about what the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari has been since the administration took reins of government.

