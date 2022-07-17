Sunday, July 17, 2022
Bird sound! Twitter app now chirps on iOS

You might have noticed something new about Twitter’s iOS app: when you pull down to refresh your feed, you might hear a couple of new noises.

One is a little windup trill that plays when you first pull the feed, and after your feed is done refreshing, you might hear a short confirmation chirp.

And this is a little different from the short “pop” you might have heard when refreshing before.

It is not exactly clear when the changes were effected, but there’s a handful of tweets mentioning a chirp over the past couple of weeks, which could mean that Twitter has been rolling it out slowly ahead of a bigger release.

This seemingly isn’t an iOS-only change, as users on Android devices are occasionally hearing the new noise.

If you want to hear the noise for yourself on your phone, just try pulling down to refresh your feed. If you don’t hear it, try force closing the Twitter app and opening it again.

But you’ll have to be on the latest version of the app.

