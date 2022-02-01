Bimpe Oyebade Sends Warm Wishes to Husband,Lateef Adedimeji on Birthday

Bimpe Oyebade is celebrating her dear husband, Lateef Adedimeji who is a year older today, February 1, 2022.

The actress took to her Instagram to hail her lover and colleague, letting him know there’s no one else she would rather do life with.

Posting a loved up photo of the both of them, Bimpe Oyebade penned the beautiful words below.

“Today is your birthday. The day you came into existence. The day that enabled you and me to meet and that makes it the best day in the world.

“Today the epistles aren’t coming, I’m just too full of gratitude. I’m thanking God for the gift of you and I’m thanking you for the gift of you. You are too selfless, too good to be true, there’s no one I’ll rather spend the rest of my life with than you. O ku omo eni se oko mi. Happy birthday husband man @adedimejilateef

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...