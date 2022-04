Bimbo Ademoye has confessed to developing some sort of phobia when it comes to checking up on people.

The actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Bimbo stated that she sometimes gets scared of checking up on people because it’s most likely when she calls that they remember they have an urgent need of N100k till month end.

