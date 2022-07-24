Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Bimbo Ademoye Reveals How She Mistook Underwire of Her Bra for Heartbreak

Bimbo Ademoye is as hilarious as they come and has shared an experience that is sure to leave many of her fans in stitches.

The award winning actress revealed how she mistook the underwire of her bra for heartbreak because of the pain it elicited.

Bimbo shared that she had been feeling uneasy in her chest area and began to think she was nursing a heartbreak.

She noted that she tried to investigate what the problem could be, only to look down and discover the underwire of her bra trying to pierce through her chest.

The experience led her to solicit recommendations for a good lingerie store from her fans so she doesn’t pass out anytime in the future.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: