Bimbo Ademoye has joined the unending list of entertainers with their own YouTube channels.

The award winning actress announced the launch via her Instagram on Sunday, July 31.

Bimbo thanked her fans for their support so far and has promised to deliver premium content only for their entertainment.

She also expressed gratitude to filmmaker Uduak Isong, whom she revealed pushed her to finally set this up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...