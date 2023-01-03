Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

Bimbo Ademoye can add executive producer to her credit as her film, ‘Lola’s Gift’ is out.

The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.

Bimbo Ademoye shared that for the longest time, folks had asked when she was going to make her own movies and her reply was usually that she isn’t in a hurry.

In 2020 however, a story came to her that she couldn’t let go of. She got in touch with a script writer and then went on to assemble a formidable cast to interpret the roles. This led to the birthing of her production outfit, A3 Studios, named after her dad.

Finally, the movie was shot and aired on ROK DSTV, Channel 168, on Monday at 8pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...