Tofunmi Oluwashina
Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

Bimbo Ademoye can add executive producer to her credit as her film, ‘Lola’s Gift’ is out.

The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.

Bimbo Ademoye shared that for the longest time, folks had asked when she was going to make her own movies and her reply was usually that she isn’t in a hurry.

In 2020 however, a story came to her that she couldn’t let go of. She got in touch with a script writer and then went on to assemble a formidable cast to interpret the roles. This led to the birthing of her production outfit, A3 Studios, named after her dad.

Finally, the movie was shot and aired on ROK DSTV, Channel 168, on Monday at 8pm.

 

 

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Lamar Odom Says He’s Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.
Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During ‘Detty’ December

Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.
Fancy Acholonu Rescinds Apology to Alexx Ekubo, Says she Endured Lies and Cheating in Relationship

More drama is brewing regarding the public apology episode between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu.

