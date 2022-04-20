Bimbo Ademoye Calls Out Man who Brainwashed Her While Growing up in the Hood

Bimbo Ademoye has a long memory and though many years have passed since then, she is calling out the man who brainwashed her when she was younger.

The actress shared her experience on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 20 noticing that growing up in the hood, she was led to believe some things that weren’t true by a certain “Boda Femi.”

Bimbo Ademoye revealed that growing up I thhood nearly finished her life. She stated that she was made to think that the trio of Akon, Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie are Nigerians.

“Growing up I the hood nearly finished my life. U was brainwashed into thinking Akon, Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie were Nigerians. Boda Femi told me Akon was Akanni Muftau, Celine Dion is Calabar and her real name was Celine Odion, Angelina Jolie was Angelica Jubril. Boda Femi, with all due respect, ori yin o da egbon,” she wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...