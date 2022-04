Femi Otedola is a very proud and happy father at the moment following his daughter, Temi’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Mr Eazi.

The proud dad who shared his joy at the news of the engagement, posted a photo of himself in the company of the newly engaged couple.

Femi Otedola hailed Mr Eazi in his caption writing, “Eazi does it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...