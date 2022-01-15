Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija, hits the streets for Evangelism

Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija, on Friday took to the streets of Lagos, with microphone in hand, boldly preaching the gospel to passersby and onlookers.

Before embarking on the evangelism, the philanthropist shared photos of herself and those she had invited.

She wrote: “In Mark 16:15 Jesus Christ commended us to ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation’.

“I will be at Bode Thomas Surulere today to preach the wonderful gospel of Jesus.

“Hope to see you there.”

Her action follows in the steps of another billionaire, Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis, who is often spotted in the streets of Lagos spreading the good news.

