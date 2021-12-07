Billie Eilish Shares Emotional Self-Directed New Video, “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish is incredibly talented.

The singer has shared the music video for her album standout single, “Male Fantasy,” featuring scenes from an emotional day she spends alone at home.

Speaking about this project which she self-directed and edited, she called it “one of my first videos to edit all alone,” and labeled the experience as “a fun task and very very satisfying.”

“’Male Fantasy’ VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWWWW,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “directing and editing this video was such a joy and the best experience from start to finish. go go go watch it now hope you enjoy.”

Check it out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...