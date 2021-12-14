Billie Eilish Says She Would Have Died If She Weren’t Vaccinated

Billie Eilish has revealed her struggles amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer spoke about this on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Monday, where she revealed she contracted the virus in August.

“I just tested, I don’t have COVID,” the pop star said, adding, “I also had COVID already. Nobody knows that. But fuck that shit, dude.”

Eilish went on to explain that she contracted the coronavirus in August and thinks she “would have, like, died” if she hadn’t been vaccinated.

“I still have side effects, I was sick for, like, two months almost,” she said. “This was in August, a couple months ago. I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad. When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible.

Billie added, “The vaccine is fucking amazing and it also saved [brother/collaborator] Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it.”

