Billie Eilish Says She Was Exposed to Porn So Young and it ‘Destroyed’ Her Brain

Billie Eilish is not a fan of pornography.

The singer shared her thoughts on Howard Stern Show, where she explained that she was first exposed to porn at a young age and that it eventually “destroyed my brain.”

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace, and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11,” Eilish said, per Uproxx. “I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex. … I was an advocate and I thought I was ‘one of the guys’ and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad and…I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

She added that the “abusive BDSM” porn she was watching ended up leading to “problems,” where she “was not saying no to things that were not good.”

“It’s because I thought that that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” said Eilish, who turns 20 this week. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK. The way that vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that…it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn.”

