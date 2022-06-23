Thursday, June 23, 2022
Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Body Double for Her 2022 Coachella Performance

Billie Eilish has revealed what her fans never knew: she employed the services of a body double for part of her successful Coachella performance this year.

“I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks,” she said during an appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show.

She continued, “I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Hear her:

