Billie Eilish Responds to Kanye West, Says She Never Mentioned Travis Scott

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West’s demand for an apology to Travis Scott and victims of the Astroworld tragedy over staments she reported made.

The singer took to the comment of Kanye West’s post to state that she said absolutely nothing about Travis Scott as highly purported by the media.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was jus helping a fan,” Eilish replied.

Recall that Kanye West had earlier demanded Billie offer an apology to Travis Scott for dissing him during one of her performances on her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” and has even gone as far as saying that he wouldn’t perform at Coachella unless the apology is tendered.

