Billie Eilish Pauses Show to Help Fan Who Couldn’t Breathe

A new video has surfaced, showing the moment Billie Eilish stopped her Happier Than Ever Tour show on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta after she noticed that a fan was having a hard time breathing.

From the clip, she asks the fan if she needed an inhaler, then she asks her crew if they had one on hand, Eilish requested her fans give the girl some breathing room.

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish said. “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

She then asks the fan if she wanted to be moved to help her breathe, and double-checked to make sure she was OK, before mouthing “I love you.”

