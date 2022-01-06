Billie Eilish and Kanye West Reportedly Will Headline 2022 Coachella

Complex has confirmed that Kanye West and Billie Eilish are some of the headliners of the 2022.

The duo will headline this year’s festival on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively, which is exciting especially since the last time Kanye performed at Coachella event was in 2019.

It is worthy to note that Coachella organizers have postponed the festival many times due to concerns over coronavirus. And while the organiser Goldenvoice has announced Coachella 2022 dates, there is concern the festivities will be postponed once again as the country struggles to combat the omicron surge.

As of now, 2022 Coachella is scheduled to take place April 15-17 as well as April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

