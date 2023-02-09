Billboard Crowns Jay-Z Greatest Rapper of All Time as it Celebrates Hip-hop ‘s 50th Anniversary

Billboard and Vibe have crowned Jay-Z

the greatest rapper of all time to mark Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

The article, ’Top 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time,’ was published on Wednesday, February 8, in partnership with Vibe, and naturally, has stirred some debate.

The top 5 rappers are listed in this order: 5) Eminem; 4) Tupac Shakur; 3) Nas; 2) Kendrick Lamar; 1) JAY-Z.

While naming Jay-Z the GOAT, the publication fire off a list of accomplishments that JAY, born Shawn Carter, has obtained, like being the first rapper to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. They also note that the Brooklyn rapper has earned 14 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums (the most amongst solo acts); has over 140 million records sold; and has collected 24 Grammys. They also applaud JAY for co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records; launching Roc Nation (for music and sports), plus D’usse and Armand de Brignac; and running Hip-Hop’s legendary Def Jam Records a president, and helping mentor Rihanna and guide her and Kanye West to billionaire status.

The remains 45 rappers are as follows: 6) The Notorious B.I.G; 7) Lil Wayne; 8) Drake; 9) Snoop Dogg; 10) Nicki Minaj; 11) Kanye West (Ye); 12) André 3000; 13) Rakim; 14) LL Cool J; 15) J. Cole; 16) Scarface; 17) 50 Cent; 18) Ice Cube; 19) Missy Elliott; 20) Big Daddy Kane; 21) DMX; 22) Ghostface Killah; 23) Kurtis Blow; 24) KRS-One; 25) Method Man; 26) Big Pun; 27) Q-Tip; 28) Black Thought; 29) Pusha-T; 30) Lauryn Hill; 31) Lil Kim; 32) T.I.; 33) Busta Rhymes; 34) Chuck D (Public Enemy); 35) Future; 36) Mos Def (Yasin Bey); 37) Common; 38) Gucci Mane; 39) Ludacris; 40) Dr. Dre; 41) E-40; 42) Redman; 43) Bun B; 44) Queen Latifah; 45) Ice-T; 46) Jadakiss; 47) MC Lyte; 48) Melle Mel; 49) Rev. Run (Run-DMC); 50) Rick Ross.

