Bill Gates Hails London to Lagos Biker, Kunle Adeyanju

Bill Gates had high praise for Kunle Adeyanju after his now renowned feat of biking from London to Lagos.

The Microsoft founder hailed Kunle Adeyanju, the Nigerian man who rode a bike from London to Lagos in a campaign to end polio.

Gates retweeted a story on the biker and wrote, “Incredible. #lionheart1759.”

Adeyanju had embarked on his transcontinental challenge in April to raise funds for Rotary International’s fight against polio.

The Nigerian covered more than 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) across 13 countries.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...