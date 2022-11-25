Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer Pregnant with First Child

Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates is pregnant with her first child.

The daughter of the billionaire Microsoft founder and a medical student herself, announced via her Instagram page that she is expecting her first child with husband, Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer shared photos of herself and her equestrian husband, posing together as she showed off and cradled her growing baby bump in a Thanksgiving Day post.

Her mother, Melinda French Gates, in the comment section of the post, expressed joy at the news, saying, “I couldn’t be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents.”

