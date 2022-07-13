Bill Cosby Threatens Would-Be Protesters with Dogs as he Celebrates 85th Birthday

Bill Cosby is playing no games about keeping unwanted guests away from his property.

Th disgraced television star celebrated his 85th birthday on Tuesday, July 11 and had a note of warning for anyone with an urge to come to his space to protest.

Bill Cosby shared a video of his immaculate Philadelphia home and pointed out that the property has “security, security cameras, on-site staff and two huge German Shepherds name Karen & Kelvin for anyone who likes to protest or come on our property uninvited.”

