Bill Cosby Slammed With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit From 5 Women

Bill Cosby has been hit with new sexual assault allegations, this time from five women who have accused him of sexually assaulting them earlier in their careers.

TMZ reports the women jointly filed a lawsuit on Monday in New York state court, accusing the disgraced comedian of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. They also claimed that NBCUniversal was complicit in his actions.

The charges were made possible following the updated New York’s new Adult Survivors Act, which gives survivors of sexual abuse a one-year window to file complaints that would otherwise be prevented by the statute of limitations.

The women include actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, who appeared on The Cosby Show; Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd – a former Hollywood executive who previously accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

“Each plaintiff was sexually assaulted and battered by defendant Bill Cosby in the same or similar manner when he used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by [the] defendants … to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way,” the suit states.

Lawyer Jordan Rutsky, who represents all five women, said, “It was well-known that Bill Cosby would regularly take young women into his dressing room, and when you read the complaint, you’ll see there were instances where staff saw this happening and even encouraged the plaintiff to submit.”

Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt has rejected the’ claims, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

“As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” Wyatt stated. “We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”

