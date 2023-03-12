Search
Emmanuel Offor
Big win for Burna Boy as ‘Last Last’ is certified platinum in the US

Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy, has added another yet more feather to his garlanded cap as his latest hit single, ‘Last Last’, has sold over a million units in the United States.

This tremendous feat was reported by Chart Data, a reputable chart news platform, which revealed that Burna Boy had been awarded an RIAA platinum plaque for the sales of ‘Last Last’ in the US.

.@burnaboy’s “Last Last” has now sold over 1 million units in the US.

‘Last Last’ was one of the leading tracks on Burna Boy’s sixth album, ‘Love, Damini’, which was released in 2022. The song’s catchy beat and inspiring lyrics quickly captured the attention of music lovers worldwide, and it enjoyed massive airplay, both on radio and on music streaming platforms. The track’s popularity earned it a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at number 44, cementing Burna Boy’s status as an international music icon.

The overwhelming response to ‘Last Last’ has seen it achieve more than a million units in sales in the US, a remarkable milestone that has positioned Burna Boy for yet another RIAA platinum plaque.

His first platinum certification came in 2018 for his hit song ‘YE’, and now, with ‘Last Last’ receiving a similar honor, Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian artist to achieve two RIAA platinum plaques as a lead artist.

