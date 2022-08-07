Big Sean Takes Jhene Aiko to Visit His Roots as She Shares More Footage of Maternity Shoot

Seems there’s no else who can match Big Sean’s excitement about the prospect of becoming a dad.

The rapper who is set to welcome his first child with long-term partner and singer, Jhene Aiko, took her to visit his roots as they await the arrival of their baby.

Sharing photos from their visit to Detroit on his Instagram, Big Sean revealed that he took Jhene to his childhood home, his high school, and many more places and can’t wait for their child to visit these places.

On her own page, Aiko also enthralled fans as she shared footage from her stunning maternity shoot.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cg7zHUOlQTC/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...