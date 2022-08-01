Big Sean and Pregnant Jhene Aiko Thrill Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Big Sean surprised fans during his set at the Lollapalooza Festival on Saturday, July 30.

The rapper brought out his long-term partner, Jhene Aiko on stage as they thrilled the audience with their performance. Big Sean, Jhene and their bun in the oven, put on a show to the delight of the crowd.

In a Twitter post reminiscing the performance, Big Sean revealed that Jhene is 24 weeks pregnant, noting that the best part of the show was seeing his baby in his girlfriend’s tummy as the audience showed their love.

See photos and videos.

Best part of today was seeing our baby in Momma’s belly and you all showing so much love on stage… it took me my whole life to get on this Lolla stage, our baby on there at 24 weeks in the womb, thank you for this feeling! Thank you for all the love yall showed, very inspiring!! — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 31, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...