Big Sean and Pregnant Jhene Aiko Thrill Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Big Sean surprised fans during his set at the Lollapalooza Festival on Saturday, July 30.

The rapper brought out his long-term partner, Jhene Aiko on stage as they thrilled the audience with their performance. Big Sean, Jhene and their bun in the oven, put on a show to the delight of the crowd.

In a Twitter post reminiscing the performance, Big Sean revealed that Jhene is 24 weeks pregnant, noting that the best part of the show was seeing his baby in his girlfriend’s tummy as the audience showed their love.

