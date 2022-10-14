Friday, October 14, 2022
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reveal Gender of Baby

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have revealed the gender of their bun in the oven.

The American rapper and his long-term singer girlfriend announced they are expecting a boy while performing on stage on Thursday, October 13.

Big Sean while on stage said, “make some noise for your baby boy”.

The couple has been together on and off since 2016 and although this is their first child together, Aiko already has a 13-year-old daughter.

