Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Have Welcomed Their Baby Boy

Big Sean and Jhene are over the moon at the birth of their son, Noah Hasani

The American rapper announced that the pair had welcomed their first child together, in an Instagram post he put up on Friday, November 18.

Sharing photos from the hospital, Big Sean revealed that labour went on for 24 hours and it rained until their son made his grand entrance into the world on November 8, 2022.

“Happy, healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you son. Noah,” Big Sean captioned the post.

Jhene Aiko also posted the same photos on her Instagram to announce Noah’s birth too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlUZjSKsv/?igshid=ZmVmZTY5ZGE=

