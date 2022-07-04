Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations to Big Sean and Jhené Aiko!

The two superstars are reportedly expecting their first child together – this was confirmed by TMZ which captured photos of the longtime couple out in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Aiko spots a huge baby bump.

Details of how late she is into her pregnancy is not public and the couple have yet tos peak about this publicly. However, the outlet claimed they were expecting together.

And this has warmed the hearts of many of their fans.

See the photo.

Aiko also is a mother to her 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love Browner, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend O’Ryan.

This will be Sean’s first.

