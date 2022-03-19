Big Name Dach spices up your weekend with ‘Pretty’

Pretty is the kind of song that plays in every man’s head even if he doesn’t say so. In this song, the newest star in town, Big Name Dach, talks about his preference in women. A number of men share this dream but it literally sounds like a tall order. This masterpiece was Produced by Kuuka and Mixed and Mastered by J Weezy. It is a sweet song that you would love to leave on repeat.

Big Name Dach was born in Portharcourt, Rivers State as David Chinonyerem Samuel and he currently lives and works in Lagos. He is a prolific singer, songwriter and record producer who has been releasing music professionally since 2015. His Sophomore project, ‘Songs About Elizabeth’ was released in 2021. Now, he is kicking off the first quarter of 2022 with a song that has been endorsed as a potential hit by music industry stakeholders.

Pretty is live on all your favourite streaming sites and radio stations with a video out today.

