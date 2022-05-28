Big Match preview: Champions League Final: Liverpool v Madrid

The biggest match on the European club football calendar is merely hours away, with two of the continent’s heavyweights set to slug it out for arguably the most coveted crown in sports.

Under the lights and glamour of Paris, 13-time winners Real Madrid will square off against six-time champions Liverpool in a rematch of the 2018 final.

Real Madrid came into the season looking like a side that was aging and in decline. However, a La Liga title and a berth in the UCL showpiece has defied expectations. Few expected this side to get as far as it has in Europe’s top club competition, but there’s just something about the aura of Los Blancos that has propelled them through an astonishing campaign filled with comebacks and late goals.

Propelled by the team’s joint-second all-time leading scorer Karim Benzema, Real have battled past Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to get to this point—a journey that sometimes has even a seasoned manager like Carlo Ancelotti looking strained.

Despite Liverpool being the slight favourite for the match, no one—not even the most ardent of Reds fans—would be comfortable with that tag.

Liverpool are edging toward the finish line after a fantastic season that has featured a remarkable 62 matches. Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on the Premier League title to Man City by one point—that’s what 28 wins, eight draws and two losses will get you in today’s EPL—but have already won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

While those trophies are nice, it’s arguable the Premier League and Champions League titles are the biggest prizes. The Reds have already failed to capture one of them, and they’re sweating on the fitness of two key midfielders in Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ahead of trying to grab the other.

This is the best Champions League final matchup we’ve had since…the last time these two met in 2018.

This go-around will surely delight all watchers, with legends at play, exciting attacking football and all the drama and intrigue you could ask for.

As much as Liverpool will want to end the season on a high after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title, capturing a massively impressive treble in the process, there is just something about this Real Madrid side.

Knocked down but never out, Ancelotti’s men have willed themselves to victory on more than one occasion and have the intangibles across a massively talented squad to do it one last time this season.

After all the pre-match razz-matazz, intrigues and bluffs, the City of Lights will either crown a 14-time European champion, or a 7-time European champion at the Stade de France.

We’ll find out who it’ll be in a few hours…

