Big Match Preview: AFCON Final: Senegal v Egypt

A riveting, unscripted and unhinged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations comes to its eagerly-awaited denouement in Sunday’s final between Senegal and Egypt.

History is on the line when both continental powerhouses lock horns in Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital as the Teranga Lions will bid for a first title while the Pharaohs are on the cusp of a record-extending eighth crown.

The match also features a fascinating subplot as two of the best players on the continent – Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – turn from friends to foes on the night.

THE LIONS’ JOURNEY TO THE FINAL

The Teranga Lions had to pick a hard-earned 1-0 victory over a determined Zimbabwe side in their opening game on January 10, with Mane opening his account with a last-gasp penalty.

Despite failing to win their final two group games, where they were held to consecutive goalless draws by Guinea and Malawi, Aliou Cisse’s men finished atop Group B and secured a place in the knockout stages.

After their somewhat unconvincing group stage run, Senegal found their magic touch in the round of 16 as they put two past Cape Verde on January 25, courtesy of second-half goals from Mane and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng.

Cisse’s side continued their sensational run in the quarter-finals where they claimed a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium to set up a last-four clash with Burkina Faso on January 2.

With confidence and belief high in the Senegalese camp, Abdou Diallo and Dieng scored in a six-minute spell as they placed one foot firmly in the final, and after Ibrahim Blati Toure pulled one back in the 82nd minute, Mane stepped up to score and secure their place in a second consecutive final.

PHARAOH’S JOURNEY TO THE FINAL

The Pharaohs were unexpectedly humbled in their opening game on January 11, when they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

They however got their campaign up and running four days later, when they secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over a dogged Guinea-Bissau side before wrapping things up in the group stage with another 1-0 win over Sudan on January 19.

Finishing as runners-up in Group D with six points from the nine available, the North Africans progressed to the last 16 where they saw off tournament favourites Ivory Coast on penalties, following a goalless 120 minutes.

Egypt delivered a performance of the highest quality in the quarter-finals when they locked horns with regional rivals Morocco on January 30, as Salah scored in the 53rd minute to cancel out Sofiane Boufal’s seventh-minute penalty and force extra time, during which Trezeguet came up with a 100th-minute winner.

The Pharaohs then stunned tournament hosts Cameroon when they claimed a 3-1 victory on penalties to secure a place in the final following a goalless 120 minutes at the Paul Biya Stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Egypt come into this class hamstrung by the suspension of coach Carlos Quieroz,though they are the slight underdogs considering the quality across the Senegal squad. Mane and the rest of Senegal’s golden generation will be looking to finally strike gold, while Salah will spearhead the wily Pharaoh’s quest to slay another giant as he looks for his first taste of glory with his nation.

Match Referee: Victor Gomes

Venue: Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Kickoff: 8pm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...