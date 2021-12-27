Big Little Lies Director, Jean-Marc Vallée Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of HBO’s Big Little Lies has died at the age of 58.

The prolific director does suddenly over the weekend in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada, and the cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” the statement read. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Born in Montreal, Vallée broke into directing through music videos. His debut film feature, the 1995 thriller Black List, earned nine nominations for Canada’s Genie Awards, while his 2005 coming-of-age movie C.R.A.Z.Y. won 11 Genies.

Emily Blunt starred as Britain’s Queen Victoria in his 2009 film The Young Victoria, which picked up three Oscar nominations including a win for best costume design.

The director went to the next level with 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, the fact-based story of Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to AIDS patients. The emotional drama earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and led to trips to the podium for stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

In a statement shared with THR, HBO’s team said they are “shocked at the news of his sudden death” and extended “heartfelt sympathies” to his family and loved ones.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,” the network’s message stated. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed.

