The one-of-a-kind Big Brother reality TV show, Big Brother Titans is here as Showmax has announced the date if premiere.

The special edition which will feature contestants from both Nigeria and South Africa is coming to Television screen on January 15, 2023.

Showmax made the announcement via its official Instagram page on Thursday, December 15, teasing fans who are eagerly anticipating the special season of the beloved reality TV franchise.

