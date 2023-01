Big Brother Titans Kicks Off, Meet the 20 Housemates

A new edition of Africa ‘s biggest reality shows Big Brother Titans has premiered on Sunday, January 15.

The debut edition of the show has contestants from both Nigerian and South Africa with our very own Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South Africa’s Lawrence Maleka as Hosts.

There are 20 Housemates in all; 10 from Nigeria and 10 from South Africa. Meet them below.





1. Khosi (South Africa)

2. Yemi (Nigeria)

3. Siya aka Juicy Jay (South Africa)

4. Olivia (Nigeria)

5. Nelisa (South Africa)

6. Blaqboi (Nigeria

7. Mmeli (South Africa)

8. Nana (Nigeria)

9. Ipeleng (South Africa)

10. Marvin (Nigeria)

11. Thabang (South Africa)

12. Jaypee ( Nigeria)

13. Yaya (South Africa)

14: Ebubu (Nigeria)

15. Lukay (South Africa)

16. Jenni O (Nigeria)

17. Tsatsii (South Africa)

18. Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria)

19. Justin (South Africa)

20. Yvonne (Nigeria)

