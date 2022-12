Jackye Madu of Big Brother Naija fame, has taken to the internet to air her view on period pains.

The techie and former reality TV star made the comment via her Instagram page on Monday, December 12.

Jackye Madu argued the concept of period pain, Wondering why her uterus should go on a vengeance mission because she refused to get pregnant. She said,

“I still don’t understand the concept of period pain. Like why I’m (sic) being punished for not getting pregnant?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...