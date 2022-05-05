Big Brother Naija’s Angel Awotarigha Loses Father

Angel Awotarigha and the rest of his family members are bereaved after the death of their patriarch.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate announced the passing of his father on Wednesday, May 3, 2022 via his Instagram page.

Angel shared the obituary which showed the older man died at the age of 75.

“With tears in my eyes and pain in my heart, I officially announce the death of my father Chief F.E. Awotarigha -Polo (my last parent) who left us a while ago. Those of you who knew him can testify to his magnanimity, he will always be missed.

“Been dealing with great loss for a while now but am better. Burial is later this month. Rest well chief,” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...