Big Brother Naija Season 7: Meet the First 12 Contestants

The biggest reality TV show on the continent, Big Brother Naija is back for its seventh season.

The launch weekend which kicked off on Saturday, July 23, saw the first 12 housemates of the season, unveiled.

This year’s edition tagged ‘Level Up’ and which comes with the grand prize of N100,000,000, saw its first six male and six female contestants, make their way into the house to begin the journey to fame and fortune.

Meet the housemates below.

Groovy is a down-to-earth and fun guy who is single and ready to mingle. He hails from Anambra state.

Beauty is an ex-beauty queen and lawyer from Taraba state. She won the 43rd edition of Miss Nigeria beauty pageant. She describes herself as all about “high energy.”

Khalid is 22-years-old and he says he loves basketball and skateboarding. He also loves to play games. He is from Plateau state.

Ilebaye describes herself as controversial, and is bringing GenZ drama and a note of warning, she’s not here to “ship”

Cyph who was unveiled as the fifth housemate on the reality show, is a tech bro, lover and fighter.

Amaka is a health care expert from Aguata, Anambra State. She described herself as an extremist who will disappoint those who think a man will be winning the reality show this year.

Kess is a 28-year-old married man from Delta state. He said his wife gave him a hall pass and he’s leaving everything behind.

Daniella is a twin and a poet from Cross River state. She’s bringing just love and no drama.

Pharmsavi is a Pharmacist from Akwa Ibom state. He promises to bring entertainment and laughter.

Phyna is from Edo state. The housemate who described herself as short tempered, will be bringing drama which could be violence, fun…anything.

Bryan is a music producer from Imo state. He revealed that he’s annoying on purpose, a single pringle and small ashawo dey im eye.

Christy is from Ondo state, and she also claimed she’s quite sarcastic. She said she’s here for the prize and not a fan of “chopping” breakfast.

