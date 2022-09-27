Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Big Brother Naija Ex-housemate Groovy, Reunites with Family

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Henry Olisaemeka Orakwu aka Groovy, has reunited with his family following his exit from the house.

The model and aspiring musician shared an emotional moment with his family and  his social media handler shared the clip via his Instagram page on Monday, September 26.

In the video, members of Groovy’s family ran to hug him on sighting him.
The video was captioned, “Family means no one gets left behind. Groovy meets his family for the first time. The handler is signing out 🥺🥺🥺. I love you all.”

Groovy was the 17th housemate to leave Biggie’s house.

