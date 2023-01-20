Big Brother Introduces Four New Housemates to the Big Brother Titans House

The maiden season of Big Brother Titans is looking real good with a lot of twists and turns as four new housemates have joined the house.

On Thursday, January 19, Big Brother introduced 4 new housemates who will also be playing for the grand prize of $100,000 amongst others.

Sandra from Nigeria, Blue Aiva fro South Africa, Miracle Op from Nigeria and Theo Traw from South Africa have joined the other 20 housemates, bringing it to a total number of 24 contestants on this season of Big Brother Titans.

We await more twists, turns and suspense as the season progresses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...