Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Big Brother Introduces Four New Housemates to the Big Brother Titans House

The maiden season of Big Brother Titans is looking real good with a lot of twists and turns as four new housemates have joined the house.

On Thursday, January 19, Big Brother introduced 4 new housemates who will also be playing for the grand prize of $100,000 amongst others.

Sandra from Nigeria, Blue Aiva fro South Africa, Miracle Op from Nigeria and Theo Traw from South Africa have joined the other 20 housemates, bringing it to a total number of 24 contestants on this season of Big Brother Titans.

We await more twists, turns and suspense as the season progresses.

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.

