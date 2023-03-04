Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed – White House

Lifestyle

US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed last month during a routine health screening, the White House has said.

All cancerous tissue was removed and no further treatment is required, Mr Biden’s doctor said.

Mr Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare, the doctor added.

The president, 80, had a physical exam in February which the White House said found him healthy and “fit for duty”.

Kevin O’Connor, Mr Biden’s doctor, wrote in a note provided to media on Friday that the lesion was removed from Mr Biden’s chest on 16 February at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington DC.

“No further treatment is required,” he said, adding that the area has “healed nicely” since the biopsy was taken.

The note said that the type of cancer found – basal cell carcinoma – does not normally spread, or metastasise.

In January, Mr Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, had three lesions removed, with two of them later testing positive for basal cell carcinoma.

Mr Biden has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed in the past, before he became president.

In a 2021 summary of his health, Dr O’Connor wrote that the president’s lesions had been excised and “there are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time”.

Doctors advise that the best way to prevent skin cancer is to cover up and wear sunscreen lotion, even during winter.

The Bidens have long been strong advocates for fighting and curing cancer. Their adult son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Mr Biden is widely expected to announce that he will seek a second term in office.

Latest

Politics

Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers...
Politics

‘Too bad for CBN Gov’ – Wike slams Emefiele over Supreme Court ruling on Naira Swap

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday backed...
News

Emefiele introduced Naira Swap policy to help PDP win elections – El-Rufai

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday alleged...
Technology

Zoom boss Greg Tomb fired

0
Video conferencing platform Zoom has sacked its president, Greg...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers...
Politics

‘Too bad for CBN Gov’ – Wike slams Emefiele over Supreme Court ruling on Naira Swap

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday backed...
News

Emefiele introduced Naira Swap policy to help PDP win elections – El-Rufai

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday alleged...
Technology

Zoom boss Greg Tomb fired

0
Video conferencing platform Zoom has sacked its president, Greg...
Sports

Morocco World Cup star Hakimi under investigation for rape

0
Paris St-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is facing...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Rivers APC Guber candidate, Tonye Cole deletes congratulatory Facebook post to Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole has deleted a post on his verified Facebook page congratulating the president-elect,...
Read more

‘Too bad for CBN Gov’ – Wike slams Emefiele over Supreme Court ruling on Naira Swap

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday backed the Supreme Court judgment extending the validity of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes till...
Read more

Emefiele introduced Naira Swap policy to help PDP win elections – El-Rufai

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday alleged that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele introduced the naira...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: