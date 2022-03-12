Biden Banned the US From Importing Russian Diamonds, Vodka, and Seafood

Joe Biden is imposing even stricter economic sanctions on Russia by banning imports of Russian diamonds, vodka, and seafood into the United States.

This comes days after he announced a ban on Russian oil amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Business Insider says that this will block over $1 billion in Russian revenue. Also the two-way trade between the U.S. and Russia totaled $35 billion in 2019, per the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

“Putin is the aggressor and Putin must pay a price,” said Biden on Friday at the White House. “It will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy. It’s already suffering very badly from our sanctions.”

Biden touts the impact sanctions have had on the Russian economy following a new ban on vodka, seafood and diamond imports. "Credit rating agencies have downgraded Russia's government to junk status" https://t.co/RZq1NomxCR pic.twitter.com/fHBrT3P8q8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 11, 2022

1/2 Biden also banning exports of U.S. luxury goods: "This will ensure that U.S. persons are not providing luxury items, such as high end-watches, luxury vehicles, high-end apparel, high-end alcohol, jewelry, and other goods frequently purchased by Russian elites — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 11, 2022

