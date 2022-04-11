Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Full Video & Voice Recording of the Confrontation Between Bianca Ojukwu and Ebele Obiano is Finally Here

Bianca Ojukwu’s fans have released the full video (and with voice recording) of the altercation with Ebele Obiano, who attacked her during Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s swearing-in ceremony last month.

From the clip, the wife of the ex-governor hulks over to the former ambassador, asks why she showed up after claiming that the state would not hold election, before proceeding to hit her. Infuriated, Bianca Ojukwu stands and slaps and tugs her hair.

Check it out:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: