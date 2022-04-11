Full Video & Voice Recording of the Confrontation Between Bianca Ojukwu and Ebele Obiano is Finally Here

Bianca Ojukwu’s fans have released the full video (and with voice recording) of the altercation with Ebele Obiano, who attacked her during Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s swearing-in ceremony last month.

From the clip, the wife of the ex-governor hulks over to the former ambassador, asks why she showed up after claiming that the state would not hold election, before proceeding to hit her. Infuriated, Bianca Ojukwu stands and slaps and tugs her hair.

Check it out:

JUST IN: Amb Bianca Ojukwu releases a very clear video on what transpired during Soludo's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/nRA9m0nl4E — CALLISTUS CHEKWUBE AKANNAYA🗯️🛳⚓ (@StaunchieCallie) April 11, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...