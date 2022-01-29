Biafra: ‘Mind your utterances, you’re not Igbo’ – IPOB slams Asari Dokubo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, cautioned Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta over his utterances against pro-Biafra agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB claimed it never declared war on Dokubo; hence he should “mind his utterances” against Kanu.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB accused Dokubo of sabotaging the Biafra agitation.

According to Powerful: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, wish to put the whole world on notice particularly the Izon people, of the unguarded and nonsense statements coming out from Asari Dokubo against the people of IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU because when it will start nobody should blame us.

“Asari Dokubo numerated how he sabotaged and planned how our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU was abducted and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria.

“Asari Dokubo should know that he is not an Igbo man, and should stop portraying himself so. Igbos believe in equity and justice and Igbos don’t need a traitor like Asari Dokubo.

“Asari Dokubo should equally remember that IPOB never declared war against him since he started his nonsense statements against IPOB and Nnamdi KANU. We don’t want to be distracted or join issues with you. But we want to make it categorically clear to you that if any IPOB member both in the hinterland and coastal region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what IPOB is capable of doing.

“Again, we want you to withdraw your empty threats and stop exposing your historical shortcomings and ignorance by dabbling into a century that you have completely no idea about. You are not an Igbo and have no link with the Igbo people.

“Igbos don’t need Asari to live their lives. Asari should know that he doesn’t and can never love Igbo people more than Nnamdi KANU and IPOB movement.

“Asari Dokubo should know that his sabotage of the Biafran struggle will not stop us from getting Biafran freedom. Your grouse with Nnamdi Kanu was because you were more interested in becoming the President of Biafra, and he told you to wait first until Biafra comes.

“You turned against him and Biafra freedom because you hate the truth. Asari thinks that his criminal gangs sponsored by Aso Rock and some politicians in the region will kill IPOB members and blame it on Igbo people. We know who he is and he will soon regret his actions against a just cause.”

Dokubo had recently asked the government not to release Kanu, claiming he instigates violence and killings in the Southeast.

