Biafra: IPOB, Ambazonia strike deal

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced a strong tie with its Cameroon counterpart, Ambazonia, after meetings overseas.

The IPOB in a statement signed by Mazi Chika Edoziem, Head of Directorate of State of the IPOB said that on February 12, 2022, a delegation from the leadership of IPOB met with the leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) Dr. Cho Ayaba in a location in Europe where the alliance was further strengthened between the two groups.

The statement recalled that in October 2020, a team from IPOB and Ambazonia leadership met in Germany where the Foundational Memorandum of Understanding between the state of Ambazonia represented by the Ambazonia governing council (AGovC) and the state of Biafra represented by the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) was deliberated upon and adopted.

The meeting of 12th February, it said, was essentially to put some structures upon the Foundational MOU.

The meeting discussed specific and practical ways that will economically benefit our two nations and people. We agreed to work collaboratively to create the enabling environment that will help to increase exponentially the volume of economic activity the existing bilateral trade relationship between our people.

“The meeting also agreed to deepen relations and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest and benefit for our people and respective Nations,” the statement said.

