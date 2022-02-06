Biafra: How Buhari govt confirmed involvement in Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘abduction’ in Kenya – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and its Kenyan counterpart have confirmed culpability in the rearrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB said the delay in clarification has confirmed the involvement of Nigerian and Kenyan governments in Kanu’s rearrest.

Kanu was rearrested in an African country believed to be Kenya in June 2021 and repatriated to Nigeria to continue his trial for terrorism.

However, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the Kenyan government allowed its airport to be used as an abduction ground.

Powerful also called on the Department of State Services, DSS, to explain its involvement in Kanu’s rearrest.

A statement by Powerful on Sunday reads partly: “The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader and prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to request world leaders, men and women of good conscience across the globe to ask the Nigeria and Kenya governments why they are yet to give any clarification on how our leader was abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria.

“Their inability to explain how our leader was abducted and repatriated to Nigeria has only confirmed their culpability in the whole saga no matter how clever they think they are in denying any involvement.

“It’s a known rule that airports across the world are safe places for all law-abiding citizens. But Kenya has allowed its international airport to serve as an abduction ground for the oppressive Nigerian Government that kidnapped our leader who traveled to Kenya with a British passport.

“This is nothing but a travesty of justice should our leader be put on trial without first clarifications on his unlawful kidnap and rendition. DSS should explain its role in our leader’s abduction and rendition. IPOB will not relent in fighting this injustice against innocent citizens.”

