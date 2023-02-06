Beyoncé Writes Thank You Message to Fans Following Grammy Wins

Beyoncé is beyond grateful to her beyhive for always coming through for her and had more than enough reasons to thank them.

The singer who won three categories out of nine nominations at the just concluded Grammys, took to her Instagram page to show off her plaques.

Posting a photo where she posed with her awards, Beyoncé expressed gratitude to the hive for their loyalty and support.

She also thanked her her team who worked on ‘Cuff It’ and ‘Break My Soul’, as well as her husband.

The mother of three added that she’s truly grateful and filled with joy.

