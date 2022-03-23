Beyoncé Will Perform ‘King Richard’ Song “Be Alive” at the Oscars

Beyoncé has been tapped to perform at the 2022 Academy Awards set to take place this Sunday, March 27.

She will perform alongside Billie Eilish, Finneas, and more other artistes at the prestigious event, where she will be delivering a rendition of her track “Be Alive,” which is nominated for Best Original Song and included in the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film King Richard.

It is not clear if she will be performing live at the event or sharing a pre-taped as she sings from the tennis courts where Venus and Serena used to train in Compton.

Whatever be the case, we can’t wait.

See the announcement:

Introducing this year’s Original Song nominees and performers for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ix09lxge8x — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 23, 2022

