Beyoncé Strips Down, Talks Inspiration for New Album, ‘Renaissance’

Beyonce has shared some of the many emotions that went into creating her latest body of work, ‘Renaissance’

The multi-faceted entertainer stripped all the way down, wearing a tiny string shaped as a bikini in a new photo she put up and she posed on a glass horse.

The mother of three shared that creating the album which is set to drop on July 29, provided her with an escape when the world was going through scary times .

She added that with this project, she was free, adventurous and rid herself of perfectionism and overthinking, adding that it was a beautiful journey of exploration.

