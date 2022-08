Beyoncé has shared a teaser for the “I’m That Girl” visual. She, however, has yet to announce a release date.

And this single, apparently, will be the first Renaissance track to receive an official music video, following the release of the Madonna-starring visualizer for “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

The two-minute teaser features a rapid montage at the 40-second mark, at which point several different Beyoncés flashes on the screen.

Check it out:

